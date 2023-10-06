Spain’s gas purchases from Russia soar in 2023

MADRID, October 6. /TASS/. Russia ranks third in terms of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Spain this year, according to data released by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

Spain purchased the equivalent of 56.490 GWh of LNG from January to September 2023 from Russia or 48.2% more, compared to 38,125 GWh in the like period of 2022. Russia ranks third among gas suppliers to Spain this year after Algeria and the United States. In September 2023, Spain received 3,259 GWh of LNG from Russia, putting Russia fourth globally behind Algeria, Nigeria, and the US.

In June 2023, Russia topped the list of gas suppliers to Spain. In 2022, Russia was fourth in terms of gas supplies to the Kingdom, behind only the US, Algeria and Nigeria.