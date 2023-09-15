Oil export duty in Russia to rise by $2.5 starting October 1 to $23.9 per ton

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Export duty on Russia’s oil will go up by $2.5 to $23.9 per ton starting October 1, 2023, the Finance Ministry reported on Friday.

Currently, the export duty on oil reaches $21.4.

The average price of the Urals crude oil amounted to $77.03 per barrel, or $562.3 per ton, in the monitoring period from August 15 to September 14, 2023, according to the ministry. At the same time, the price of North Sea Dated oil for this period was $88.61.