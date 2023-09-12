Real effective exchange rate of ruble down 4.6% in August — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation dropped by 4.6% in August 2023 month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

Year-to-date the real effective exchange rate of the ruble has fallen by 29.9%.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar decreased by 5% in August and by 31.1% year-to-date, whereas the ruble’s exchange rate against the euro went down by 4.1% and by 32.9%, respectively.