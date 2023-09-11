Russia’s electricity exports to China have fallen by now — energy minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia has reduced electricity exports to China slightly by now, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

"As far as electricity is concerned, we have a problem so far. We have reduced exports to China slightly. This is again connected with accident incidence rate," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Meanwhile, exports of oil and liquified natural gas to China are still on the rise, the minister added.

