Russia’s exposition among largest at WorldFood Istanbul

ISTANBUL, September 6. /TASS/. More than thirty food and beverage producers from Russia are participating in the WorldFood Istanbul 2023 international exhibition taking place in Istanbul.

The exhibition hosting about 1,500 representatives from more than thirty countries will be held from September 6 to 9.

"The Made in Russia exposition is among the largest on site. Russian companies are presenting oils and fats, dairy, caviar and roe and ready-made products, along with beverages, confectionery, food ingredients, detergents and cleaning agents in an area covering over 600 sq m," the Russian Export Center that organized the exposition told TASS.

The Center arranges business meetings between Turkish partners and exposition participants. More than one hundred negotiations are planned, the Center informed.

About 60,000 visitors may attend the exhibition, the Steering Committee of the event told TASS.