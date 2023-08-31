Over 40 flights redirected over restrictions in Moscow airports — agency

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. More than 40 jets have been redirected to alternative airports over restrictions on the use of Moscow’s airspace, a representative of the press service of the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement.

"Due to limited use of airspace 45 jets have been redirected to alternative airports. Sheremetyevo, St. Petersburg, Samara, Kazan, Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod were used as alternative airports. Passengers from those flights will be carried to destination airports in the near future," the press service said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier on Thursday that Russian air defense systems had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle flying in the direction of the city over the territory of the Voskresensky district of the Moscow Region.