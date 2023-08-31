Pskov airport resumes operation after drone attack — Russian aviation agency

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Pskov’s airport has resumed operation after a drone attack, Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said on Thursday.

"All airport services are operating routinely," it said.

According to the flight timetable, two flights by the Azimuth air company from Moscow and back are planned for today.

Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said earlier that it is planned to resume the airport’s operation on Thursday but noted that this will depended on the outcome of the inspection of the civilian infrastructure and the timeframe of investigative and other measures.

Overnight on August 30, five Russian regions, including the Pskov Region, came under a massive drone attack. The attack caused fire at the Pskov airport. In all other cases, drones were shot down by air defense systems.