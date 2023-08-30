Rosneft boosts oil refining in H1 2023 — company

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Rosneft scaled up oil refining by 9.2% to 44.1 mln metric tons in the first half of 2023, the oil producer said.

Refineries in Russia refined 21.5 mln metric tons of oil in the second quarter of 2023, which is 5.1% lower in quarterly terms and is predominantly due to seasonal repairs.

Rosneft is working systemically for development of domestic technologies and import substitution and delivers in-house catalysts for engine furl production to its refineries.

The company produced 780 metric tons of diesel fuel hydrotreatment catalysts and protective bed catalysts, with 75% supplied to corporate refineries and the other 25% to the external market. Rosneft plants also produced 175 metric tons of reforming catalysts and 55 metric tons of hydrogen production catalysts, and reactivated 340 metric tons of diesel fuel hydrotreatment regenerated catalysts.