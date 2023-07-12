{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Perseus' exact location. Monument to recently found sunk vessel

This spring specialists onboard the Northern Fleet cartographic service's ship the Nikolay Timoshenko registered the exact coordinates

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS Correspondent Natalia Egovkina/. To see a monument to a ship, which used to be the first research vessel for many future scientific careers, we traveled the Kola Peninsula, then the Barents Sea to the Rybachy Peninsula in Motovsky Bay. In the morning, we went aboard the Northern Fleet's cartography service vessels hoping to reach the destination by lunch time and to open there a monument to the Perseus - a unique vessel that witnessed many eminent Russian scientists, who proved that the Barents Sea is full of life.

Ignorant opinion

The location where the Perseus sank has been known for quite a time. However, only in spring, 2023, specialists onboard the Northern Fleet cartographic service's ship the Nikolay Timoshenko registered the exact coordinates.

- The very basic knowledge about the Barents Sea, about the resources in it comes from the scientists who worked on the Perseus. Since the tsar times, there has been an ignorant opinion that the Barents Sea is not rich in biological resources and that it is not profitable to develop this region in terms of using biological resources. Hydro biologist, Academician Nikolay Knipovich was the first to question this point of view. Later on, the Perseus and outstanding researchers confirmed he was right in saying the Barents Sea and its surroundings are rich in fish and other biological resources that can feed a large number of people," said deputy head of the Polar Branch, the Scientific Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), Konstantin Sokolov.

The Perseus was supposed to be a commercial hunting vessel. A big industrial entrepreneur, Epimakh Moguchiy, began its construction in 1916. However, the businessman could not complete it. After World War I, the October Revolution of 1917, and the subsequent Civil War, Russia's all northern territories and their economies collapsed. In the early 1920s, the country wanted to have a research organization to study the Barents Sea and other northern seas. That organization required its own watercraft.

- The idea was to create a research institute for comprehensive marine studies. Such an institute, in compliance with the government's order of March 10, 1921, was the so-called Plavmornin - the Floating Marine Research Institute. Its scientific base was in Moscow, and the expedition base was in Arkhangelsk. For building of the Perseus, the Arkhangelsk Ship Repair Plant provided a berth and workshops, but refused to complete the ship. Thus, the institute organized on its own the work of Arkhangelsk shipbuilders. They were searching for spare parts and equipment wherever possible - from sunk or expired military and civilian ships," VNIRO's senior researcher Evgeny Sentyabov said.

The national ensign was flown on the ship on November 7, 1922. A reporting telegram to the Kremlin read: "The Floating Marine Research Institute in Arkhangelsk today, on the fifth anniversary of October Revolution, completed construction and equipment of Perseus scientific vessel - one of the best vessels of the kind in the world."

The vessel's length, by sea standards, was small - just over 40 m, but it housed seven laboratories, a library and cabins for 24 crew and 16 scientists. For that time, it was an excellent research vessel, and working on it was very easy and convenient. The hull withstood sailing in the ice. Over 18 years of service, the Perseus made about 100 expedition voyages to the White, Barents, Kara and Greenland Seas. More than 700 scientists practiced skills in those expeditions.

- Not all of them have achieved outstanding results. Among those who worked on the ship and subsequently became great scientists were, for example, geologist, science promoter, geographer and writer, Academician Vladimir Obruchev; creator of a new direction in marine sciences - ocean geo-chemistry - Academician Alexander Vinogradov, as well as a founder of the Soviet ocean studies, an Arctic researcher, a hydro biologist, Professor Ivan Mesyatsev, who in 1921 organized Plavmornin. All these people either worked onboard the Perseus, or even led expeditions," Sokolov added.

According to him, an annual production of all hydrobionts in the northern fishery basin is between 500 and a million tons.

- Those are the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, the Greenland Sea, which is near Spitsbergen. This is a common table, a common shelf, where is the life of our reservoir. Fish migrate along this table. There are two oceanic landfills. One goes to the bottom of the Arctic Ocean, the second cliff goes down to the Atlantic Ocean bottom. And we are standing on this table in the Barents Sea and taking advantage of the warmth brought in by the Gulf Stream from the Atlantic, and of the oxygen that the Arctic waters bring. The Barents Sea is an extremely rich reservoir," the scientist said.

The Barents Sea's most important fishing resource is Atlantic cod. It is followed in terms of production by haddock, black halibut, herring, capelin, sea bass, and catfish. There is an incredible variety of hydrobionts - crabs, scallops, mussels, seaweed. The sea has many marine mammals - walruses, seals, cetaceans, whales - blue whales, fin whales, killer whales, narwhals.

- The Barents Sea's large-scale fishing, based on this community of hydrobionts, is highly productive. In this country, we are the second after the Pacific Basin. And a ship for sailors and researchers is a laboratory/home. We live together, work together in shifts, round the clock. It seems a rather routine job, but it is very interesting, believe me. Every year we sail and evaluate the stock. Using the same methods, sailing the same routes, we evaluate the sea, study, compare against previous years and give forecasts. Our main task is to make forecasts," the scientist stressed.

Sunk and found vessels

The Perseus existed until 1941. When World War II began, all civilian vessels were registered for military service, and the Perseus was equipped with guns. She carried cargo to supply the Rybachy Peninsula, which in those years was turned into a strategic point in the Arctic defense. On July 10, 1941, near the southern shore, the Perseus was hit by a series of air strikes. The crew, armed with a single machine gun, was fighting against 23 Nazi aircraft. A fire started on the ship, she sank, but the crew managed to escape. Even nowadays, the ship's bow can be seen at low tide. Throughout the war, it served as the berthing for the Navy, delivering cargo, since land transportation was impossible there. The ship, pushed away about 100 m from the bow, has been found only recently.

Crew of the Northern Fleet's cartography service vessel - the Nikolay Timoshenko - specified the exact coordinates of the Perseus in April, 2023 under the Remember War joint expeditions with the Russian Geographical Society (RGS).

- We have been working at archives, making notes. But, you understand, it was 1941. Even if someone did see the ship sank and the coordinates were taken, the accuracy of those coordinates leaves much to be desired. The error may be in kilometers. Therefore, we have coordinates from the archive that a ship sank at a certain place or approximately at that place. We break the location into squares roughly, use echo sounders to have the bottom image. Then, if we find something looking like a ship, we make a sonar side-view," said Alexander Zubarev, senior officer at the Northern Fleet's cartography service.

In those places, he continued, not only now, but in general, since the time of pioneer Willem Barents, year-round navigation has been active, and many sunk ships remain on the bottom. They threaten both transportation and fishing. The Northern Fleet together with RGS continues the Remember War expeditions to search for sunk artifacts of World War I and World War II. The expeditions continue for the third year. Their participants want to pay tribute to the dead and to put exact coordinates on the nautical map.

- Many vessels that are mapped, which we have examined, have different coordinates. The actual location and the archival data. With modern equipment we can determine the location of a sunk object with an accuracy of up to 10 m. In the Bay of Ur this year, we have found the Shtil patrol ship, which sank in 1941. Last year, we found two sunk planes in the Kola Bay. Last year we found the Meridian hydrographic vessel. The archival data quoted two locations of the sunk vessel. The distance between them was something like 40 km. Our main task for this year is to find watercraft of World War II most famous convoy PQ-17, which sank near Novaya Zemlya, and which never made it to Murmansk," the officer said.

The monument to the Perseus - a lowered pennant on two granite pillars with stars symbolizing bullet holes - was installed on the southern shore of the Rybachy Peninsula on June 22, 2023. The author of the idea and sketch is Konstantin Sokolov, deputy head of VNIRO's Polar Branch, who has been working in fisheries science for 30 years. He comes to the peninsula, to the ship wreckage - his hobby now - just to relax. It takes him three days to get to the location by bicycle.

- To a big extent, the Perseus is already a personal story. An example of faith. The pioneering initiative of those who built this vessel, who made first discoveries on it, has inspired my modest initiative. The history of this pennant is also interesting to me - the grandson of Prince Golitsyn, an amateur artist like me, managed to come up with a symbol, which became the flag of the first ship and which still remains on the flag of the entire fisheries science of Russia. It has outlived him for a century. I, by virtue of my modest abilities, came up with a monument," he said.

The Rybachy Peninsula's soil is filled with unexploded mines, which remind the descendants of the difficult fate of the Russian science and of the destructive war.

Tags
Arctic today
Turkey jeopardizes ties with Russia by supporting Sweden’s NATO bid — analyst
It is stated that relations with Russia will not go off the track, but the needle has shifted toward the West
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more