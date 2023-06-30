Yandex starting own computer brand

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Yandex has filed an application with the Russian Patent Authority to register the Lunnen trademark, with relevant information contained in the database of the federal agency.

According to information from the patent authority’s database, the application for registration was received on June 14. It covers a broad range of goods and is at the formal expert examination stage at present. The press service for Yandex Market, the online marketplace of the Russian technology company, acknowledged the application filing.

"Yandex Market has indeed submitted an application for registration of the Lunnen trademark. Computers and accessories will appear under this brand in the future: notebooks, monitors, tablets, desktop PCs, AIO computers, projectors, printers and peripherals (mouses, keyboards, computer and HDMI cables, earphones, speakers, and adapters," the press service told TASS.

"We are looking at the winter season of 2023-2024 as the target for the launch," the company added.