Rosneft to increase fuel supplies to Mongolia in next months

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Rosneft will boost fuel supply to Mongolia in the coming months, despite planned maintenance at the Angarsk group of oil refineries, the company said on Wednesday.

"In connection with the upcoming scheduled repairs of Rosneft's Angarsk group of oil refineries, the company will increase the volume of fuel exports to Mongolia in the coming months," the company said.

The company noted it would compensate for the volumes of oil products that were not delivered earlier due to the loading of the railway in Mongolia. "The parties agreed on compensatory measures in the event of future and previous periods of force majeure," Rosneft stated.

The parties discussed the development of comprehensive energy cooperation between the two countries, including the supply of oil and oil products to Mongolia, as well as the renovation of energy generating facilities in Ulaanbaatar, according to the business.

Rosneft has been working on the Mongolian oil products market since 2005, delivering a total of 13.7 mln metric tons of oil products to the country.