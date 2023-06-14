Twelve more self-driving trucks to start carriage between Moscow, St. Petersburg in 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. Twelve more self-driving trucks for commercial cargo transportation are intended to be launched en route the M-11 highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg in 2024, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on Wednesday.

"Twelve more Kamaz vehicles will be added from the next year. We therefore start slowly expanding our project, our vision, and how our road and our self-driving vehicles to take their place in this niche will look like in general in the near future," the minister said.

Self-driving Kamaz trucks started the commercial freight transportation on the M-11 highway connecting St. Petersburg and Moscow, TASS reported earlier today. The launch of self-driving vehicle traffic is timed to opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.