BRICS bank apolitical, Russia expects to continue projects — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The New Development Bank (NDB), founded by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), operates outside of politics and Russia expects to continue implementing projects, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with CGTN TV channel.

"We are absolutely certain that the bank operates outside of politics to meet the needs of shareholders. We will continue to cooperate with the bank to ensure that the bank's project, investment, and credit operations in Russia continue despite any restrictions," he said.

Siluanov emphasized that one of Russia's top priorities in working with the NDB is to continue implementing project portfolios and finish those that have been already started. He added that there are numerous mechanisms in place to continue project implementation and that the bank is carrying out its tasks despite the problems that have emerged as a result of the sanctions placed on Russia.