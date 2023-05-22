Sberbank has no critical dependencies on Western suppliers — CEO

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Sberbank does not have critical dependencies on Western suppliers in any areas of its business, CEO of Sberbank Herman Gref He said this in an interview with the Xinhua news agency.

"Of course, sanctions had an impact on a number of foreign partners, forcing some to lower or discontinue cooperation. However, we have learned to control risks in recent years, and we no longer have critical dependencies on Western suppliers in any business area. Of course, we had to rebuild many internal systems quickly, but this fueled creation of new relationships with foreign partners, particularly in the East," he said.

Gref added that Sber has been effectively using more than 70 of its own products in its infrastructure for several years, which have been merged into a cloud-based digital platform. All platform solutions are built using open-source software and improved with crucial security and reliability enhancements.