Russia’s Aeroflot to resume regular flights to Cuba from July 1

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot said on Friday that it will resume regular flights to Cuba on July 1.

"Aeroflot will resume regular service to Cuba starting July 1. Flights to the popular Cuban resort city of Varadero will be performed by the Rossiya air carrier (Aeroflot’s subsidiary - TASS) using Boeing 777 wide-body jets. Ticket sales will begin any day now," it said.

According to Aeroflot, first it is planned to perform two flights a week. The number of flights can be increased, depending on the demand, it added.

Cuba is among Aeroflot’s oldest destinations. The first flight to Cuba took place on July 10, 1962 by a Tu-114 plane. Air service between the two countries was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and after several unfriendly countries imposed restrictions.

The resumption of air service to Cuba starting July 1 was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko earlier on Friday. The move is expected to encourage the tourist flow from Russia and exceed 150,000.