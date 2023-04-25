Trade between Iran, BRICS nations up to $35 bln — Iranian customs

TEHRAN, April 25. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Iran and BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) rose to $35 bln from March 2022 to February 2023 excluding oil sales, the Fars news agency reported on Tuesday citing the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

China was Iran’s largest trade partner in the reporting period, with trade turnover between the two states having reached $27.8 bln. The country’s trade turnover with India amounted to $4.5 bln, with Russia - $2 bln, Brazil - $409 mln, while South Africa - $318 mln. Iran’s exports to those countries equaled $16.5 bln, while imports stood at $18.5 bln.

Earlier, the IRICA reported that the country’s foreign trade turnover went up by 11% over the past year to $112.8 bln.

Tehran filed an application for accession to BRICS in June 2022. President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi said at the BRICS summit that the country was ready to provide possibilities to enter new markets and ensure their energy needs to member states.