G7 member states support implementation and further expansion of grain deal — statement

TOKYO, April 23. /TASS/. Agriculture ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) member states voiced their resolute support to the implementation, extension, and expansion of the grain deal, according to the ministers’ communique following their meeting in southwestern Japanese city of Miyazaki on April 22-23.

The ministers also expressed the readiness of the G7 to support Ukraine in rebuilding its agricultural infrastructure, including irrigation facilities, food processing and storage facilities, as well as in providing financial support to Ukrainian farmers.

Moreover, the G7 countries expressed their intention to help the Ukrainian authorities in clearing the agricultural lands in Ukraine from mines.

In addition, ministers pledged to help developing countries improve the sustainability and stability of their agricultural and food industries.