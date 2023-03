MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to sell at least 370,000 cars this year, CEO of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"The plan is smaller for sales," Sokolov said. "We will align ourselves with the demand; we would like to sell at least 370,000 cars," the top manager said.

Avtovaz plans to sell 21,000 cars in March and produce 27,600 cars in this month.