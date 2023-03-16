Yandex, HeadHunter, Ozon, Qiwi, Cian stocks slightly down as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The price of Ozon, Yandex, Qiwi, Headhunter and Cian stocks was down by 1-3% as Thursday trading opened on the Moscow Exchange, after which losses narrowed, while Yandex depository receipts moved to the positive territory, according to trading data.

As of 10:36 a.m. Yandex depository receipts were up by 0.31% at 1,870 rubles per receipt. Ozon depository receipts were down by 0.12% at 1,676 rubles, Qiwi shares were down by 1.41% at 456 rubles. Headhunter and Cian depository receipts were down by 0.08% at 1,297 rubles and by 0.7% at 422.8 rubles per receipt, respectively.

The Nasdaq stock exchange said earlier it had informed Russian firms Ozon, Yandex, Headhunter and Qiwi that their stocks would be delisted. Moreover, NYSE said it had taken a similar decision on Cian shares.