UnionPay does not limit cashless transactions for cards issued by Russian banks

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The cash withdrawal restrictions introduced by China’s UnionPay do not cover cashless transactions with the use of cards issued by Russian banks, the banks’ press services told TASS.

The UnionPay payment system notified Russian banks earlier about a limit for cash withdrawals overseas on its cards issued by Russian banks. The cap applies to all cards issued by Russian banks. UnionPay cardholders will be able to withdraw a maximum of 50,000 yuan ($7,180) daily or no more than 500,000 yuan ($71,800) per year or the equivalent of this amount in another currency.

"Zenith Bank received a relevant notice from the payment system. Cashless transactions will not be limited in such cases," the credit institution’s press service told TASS. A number of other banking industry members confirmed this information.