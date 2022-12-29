MC-21 jet with Russian engine receives certificates — Ministry

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The MC-21 passenger jet with Russian engines PD-14 received approvals from the Russian aviation regulator, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Thursday.

This refers to the approval of the main amendments to the type certificate, the Ministry’s press service noted. Mi-171A3 and Ansat helicopters were also granted type certificates for new modifications and the BAC-200 unmanned aerial vehicle obtained a limited type certificate and became the first certified civilian drone.

"The MC-21 long-range jet has got the approval for key changes in the design. This evidences the successful replacement of key components of the plant by Russian ones - our engine PD-014 and the completely indigenous wing design," Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov said.