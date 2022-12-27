Assembly of Russia’s Aurus cars could start in UAE in 2024 — minister

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Assembly of Russia’s Aurus cars could start in the United Arab Emirates in 2024 as the dealership of the brand will open there as well, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS.

"Yes, that’s still what they (Tawazun, a UAE company - TASS) plan. I think next year will be to set things up, and then, most likely from 2024, the assembly in the UAE will start, coinciding with an opening of a dealership," said Manturov, who is also the Industry and Trade Minister.

Aurus Director General Nikolay Khodosevich told reporters in September that the company, along with its UAE shareholder Tawazun, are developing plans for a chain of dealerships in the UAE. He said plans to start the final assembly of Aurus cars in the UAE remained intact.

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand, which started to be built in 2013 under a contract with the Industry and Trade Ministry. The project stipulates the lineup will develop to replace current cars used by government officials and to go on sale for the general public. Standard production of the cars started at an Aurus plant in Yelabuga, Tatarstan, in May 2021. The models Senat, a sedan, and Komendant, an off-road vehicle, are now in production.