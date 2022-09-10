Khabarovsk authorities says China may transport domestic cargo through region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. The authorities of the Khabarovsk Region have proposed to transport cargo between China's northern and southern provinces through the territory of the Russian region, Governor Mikhail Degtyarev told TASS in an interview.

In August, Degtyarev, Chinese Heilongjiang Governor Hu Changsheng and Guangdong Provincial Governor Wang Weizhong signed a protocol on trade and economic cooperation, including on the Greater Ussuri Island, in an online format.

"Chinese colleagues have a great interest in joint projects [with the Khabarovsk Region]. <...> We offered them to move cargo of intra-Chinese importance along the Amur River and then by sea, rather than by land inside China, which is longer and more expensive. The governors were very interested. This is a unique proposal, probably, the only one in the world. We are working on it," Degtyarev said.

Representatives of India and North Korea are also interested in cooperation with the Khabarovsk Region. During the Eastern Economic Forum, Degtyarev met with the delegations of these countries. "[I’ve met] with North Korean envoy, we agreed to support our entrepreneurs in labor force from this country: Korean workers have proven themselves well, people are hardworking, conscientious. We will definitely support increasing the number of students from North Korea in our universities," Degtyarev said.

The region will also expand cooperation with India. In particular, Indian business has been invited to pharmaceutical projects.