Russia perhaps world's only self-sufficient country in natural resources, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia is perhaps the world’s only country able to fully provide itself with natural resources, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"Russia is perhaps the only country in the world that is able to fully provide itself with natural resources," he said, adding that the Far East plays a notable role in it.

"Oil and natural gas, coal, metals, wood, water bioresources, on all those positions the region is the major supplier both to the domestic market and to foreign partners," Putin added.