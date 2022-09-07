Putin’s address at EEF lasted almost 37 minutes, sets new record for this forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The address by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) lasted approximately 37 minutes becoming the longest one compared to his previous speeches at this forum, according to TASS’ calculations.

Last year, Putin’s address at the EEF took about half an hour, and in 2019 it was just as long. In 2016-2018, his addresses were shorter and lasted approximately 20 minutes each. At the first Eastern Economic Forum in 2015, the head of state addressed the audience for 25 minutes. In 2020, the forum was not held due to restrictions over the pandemic of the coronavirus infection.

In June, at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian president spoke for about one hour and 14 minutes, which set a record for this forum over the past 10 years.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok.

This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."