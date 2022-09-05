Nicaragua recognizes BRICS initiative opens up new prospects — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Nicaragua is aware of the opportunities for development that the BRICS association (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) provides, and will deepen relations with its member states, Nicaraguan Minister of Finance and Public Credit Ivan Acosta told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum.

"We believe that BRICS is a viable choice for a global alliance that provides numerous opportunities for growth in developing countries, particularly those with a different perspective on the global situation. We will continue to try to strengthen ties with the BRICS nations," he said.

