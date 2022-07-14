Istanbul grain corridor talks sides work on final document — source

ANKARA, July 14. /TASS/. A new meeting of delegations of Russia, Turkey and UN representatives on the grain corridor may take place on July 20-21, a source in Ankara told TASS, adding that the sides are currently working on the details of the document on establishment of a coordination center under UN aegis in Istanbul.

"The document is expected to contain four clauses. The sides are working on details of matters of supervision of transportation of grain and food, in particular," the source said.

According to the source, the document provides for establishment of a coordination center under UN aegis, which will involve military and customs representatives of the sides; it also provides for joint control on port entries and exits, and ensuring security of food transportation routes.

The talks on establishment of a grain corridor took place on July 13 in Istanbul, with participation of military delegations of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and representatives of the UN. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said after the meeting that an important step was made in Istanbul towards ensuring a safe and reliable export of food from Ukraine via the Black Sea. In turn, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the final document on this issue is expected to be signed next week. According to Akar, the sides agreed to establish a coordination center in Istanbul and to set up joint control on entries and exits of ports and along the ship routes.