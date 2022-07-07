Kazakhstan introduces sunflower seed export quotas until September 30

NUR-SULTAN, July 7. /TASS/. Authorities of Kazakhstan made the decision to introduce sunflower seed export restrictions until the end of September, press service of the State Revenue Committee said on Thursday.

"Quantitative restrictions (quotas) for export of sunflower seeds from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan are introduced by order of Acting Agriculture Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan from July 5, 2002. Restrictions will become effective from July 8, 2022 and will be in force until September 30, 2022," the press service said.

Measures are introduced to ensure food security of the country, the press service added.