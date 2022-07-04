Sri Lanka’s delegation to visit Moscow to discuss oil supplies — PM

COLOMBO, July 4. /TASS/. The official Sri Lankan delegation will visit Moscow shortly to discuss supplies of oil to the country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"We got a minister leading a team, which will get to Moscow sometime next week to discuss further on how to obtain oil from Russia," the Prime Minister said.

Sri Lanka will take Russian oil, Wickremesinghe said. "We would take Russian oil. I think already Russian oil has come to Sri Lanka," the Prime Minister said, adding that certain deliveries of Russian oil have already been made.