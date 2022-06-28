Trade between Tajikistan and Russia soars by almost 50% in 5 months of 2022 — Rahmon

DUSHANBE, June 28. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia grew by almost 50% over the five months of 2022, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon noted during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived on a working visit to Dushanbe on Tuesday.

"Russia remains our leading trade and economic partner. Over the five months of this year, mutual trade has grown by almost 50%," the head of Tajikistan said.

He noted that at present almost 80 regions of Russia have business and other ties with Tajikistan.

According to the Russian Trade Mission in Tajikistan, the trade turnover between Tajikistan and Russia exceeded $1.3 billion in 2021. At the same time, deliveries of Tajik products to Russia amounted to $72.5 million, having rocketed by 77% in monetary terms and by almost 70% in physical terms compared to 2020. In 2021, the main Tajik imports to Russia included cotton and yarn, as well as hosiery made from cotton yarn, clothing, and footwear. Imports of these products to Russia amounted to more than $50 million, having increased by 72.6% and 66.5%, respectively, compared to 2020.