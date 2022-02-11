Moldova hopes to settle differences with Gazprom on debt audit — Deputy PM

CHISINAU, February 11. /TASS/. The government of Moldova hopes to come to terms with Gazprom concerning the audit of the gas debt, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Friday on the air with the TV-8 television channel.

"The tender for the auditor has already been announced but the company winning it will probably not be in time to hold it within the agreed timeframe - by May 1. The clock is ticking. We will discuss this matter at the meeting of the Russian-Moldovan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation forthcoming in March and within the framework of the supervisory board of Moldovagaz with participation of Gazprom’s representatives. Audit deadlines can be extended if good will is in place," Spinu said.

Gazprom said earlier this week that Chisinau’s unilateral approach to choosing terms of the audit tender does not allow expecting transparency and fairness when auditing debts of Moldovagaz. Such approach is counter to agreements reached last October and may lead to audit findings not being approved by the supervisory board of Moldovagaz, the Russian gas holding said.

Moldovagaz, a Moldavian gas distribution company, was established in 1999. Gazprom has 50% of shares in the company and the Moldovan government holds the stake of 35.3%.