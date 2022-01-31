Over 400 mln doses of Sputnik V supplied worldwide, including Russia, says jab developer

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. More than 400 mln doses of the anti-coronavirus jab Sputnik V have been supplied around the world, including Russia, according to the Twitter account of the vaccine’s developers.

Russia authorized the Sputnik V jab on August 11, 2020, being the first country across the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the jab is approved in 71 countries home to over 4 bln people, while Sputnik Light - in over 30 states.