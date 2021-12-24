Russia hopes Nord Stream 2 certification will be completed by mid-2022

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian government expects that the Nord Stream 2 certification process will be completed by mid-2022, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"We have submitted the application for certification this summer. This is a rather lengthy process, although it could be shorter. But, nevertheless, if we talk about the regulations that have been adopted in Europe, this is a rather long process. And we hope that in 2022, by around the middle of the year [the certification process] will be completed," he said.

Novak added that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could have been in operation already and gas prices for gas would be lower already for European consumers if the project had not been politicized.

"The companies that invested in this infrastructure could, among other things, receive gas for European consumers through this infrastructure. There is also politicization around this project. It would have been up and running a long time ago if it wasn't surrounded by big politics and confrontation," Novak said.

He added that the launch of Nord Stream 2 could help reduce gas prices for European consumers.

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed on September 10, 2021. In order to start pumping gas, the Nord Stream 2 operator needs to get approval from the German regulator. The certification has now been stopped, as the operator Nord Stream 2 AG, headquartered in Switzerland, needs to register a subsidiary in Germany.

This week, the Federal Network Agency of Germany announced that a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator will not be made in the first half of 2022. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project and is being implemented jointly with European partners.