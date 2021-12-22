Russia may face uranium raw materials shortage by 2030-2035, ministry says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia may face a shortage of uranium raw materials by 2030-2035, due to depletion of developed deposits, the Natural Resources Ministry said in a report on the state and use of mineral resources in Russia in 2020.

"It possible that a shortage of uranium raw materials suitable for development in the current economic conditions may emerge in Russia by 2030-2035, which is due to the depletion of reserves of developed uranium deposits," the document says.

The ministry noted that although Russia possesses significant uranium reserves, most of the ores are of low quality. This makes it difficult or impossible to mine them in modern economic conditions.

According to the state report, as of January 1, 2021, the recoverable uranium reserves in the A+B+C1 categories total 327,100 tonnes, and in the C2 category - 383,500 tonnes. At the same time, the volume of production of uranium raw materials at the end of 2020 amounted to 2,897 tonnes, while the increase in uranium reserves due to geological exploration reached 281 tonnes.

In Russia, uranium is produced by the enterprises of the Atomredmetzoloto holding, which is part of the Rosatom state corporation.