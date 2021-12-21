Nornickel plans to invest $8 billion in energy infrastructure development to 2030

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans to invest in development of the energy infrastructure in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north 600 billion rubles ($8.13 billion) to 2030, the company’s Senior Vice President Sergey Dubovitsky told a meeting on Norilsk’s development, which was organized at the Federation Council on Monday.

"In fact, unprecedented is what we can say about our comprehensive program to upgrade the energy facilities," he said. "We plan to new power units, new gas transportation facilities. If we speak about power transmission lines only, we plan to build more than 1,000 kilometers."

The company’s investments in projects, located in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north, will make about 600 billion rubles to 2030, the presentation said. In addition to new power transmission lines, the company will invest in construction of four power units at two heat power plants in Norilsk. It will replace all the five units at the Kureyskaya hydroelectric power plant. Nornickel will lay a new gas pipeline from the Pelyatkinskoye field the the Messoyakhskoye field and will upgrade the pipeline between Messoyakha to Norilsk. Under the project, in 2021, seven units have been replaced at the Ust-Khantaiskaya hydroelectric power plant.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and Sulphur.. Norilsk Nickel Group’s production units are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.