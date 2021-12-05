Hainan hosts first China Sporting Goods and Equipment Import Expo

HAIKOU /China/, December 5. /TASS/. China's first Sporting Goods and Equipment Exhibition was held in Haikou city (southern Hainan province) on December 3-5, according the Hainan International Communications Network.

The three-day exhibition was held at the International Convention and Exhibition Center in the city with the participation of eight international groups of exhibitors and more than 300 companies from both China and other countries and regions. It was the first exhibition in Hainan devoted to imported goods and equipment for sports.

"Since high-quality development of sports depends on the supply of advanced sports goods, equipment and technology, as well as the promotion of sports culture, this exhibition together with the Hainan Olympic Sports Science and Technology Forum will promote the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games," Yu Zaiqing, Executive Vice President of the International Olympic Committee and member of the Beijing 2022 Olympics Organizing Committee, said in a congratulatory message to the exhibitors and organizers.

The total exhibition area amounted to 37 thousand square meters. The pavilions featured a wide range of sports products and equipment of both foreign and joint Sino-foreign brands. Thanks to the policy of duty-free trade in Hainan, visitors to the exhibition had the opportunity to buy the goods via duty free in the exhibition complex.