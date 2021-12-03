Kazakhstan intends to implement 180 renewable energy projects by 2030

NUR-SULTAN, December 3. /TASS/. Kazakhstan intends to commission 180 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 9 GW by 2030, press service of Prime Minister Askar Mamin announced on Friday.

According to the government, 25 projects in the field of renewable energy with a total capacity of around 600 MW were commissioned last year, the volume of investments in them exceeded $510 mln. By the end of the year, 22 projects with a total capacity of 450 MW will be implemented using $445 mln. In addition, over the next four years, the country plans to launch more than 60 new projects with a capacity of 2,400 MW and an investment volume of more than $2.5 bln.

"In general, by 2030 Kazakhstan plans to commission more than 180 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 9 GW. There is no doubt that our country will fulfill all its obligations within COP26 [the 26th UN climate change conference of the parties held in Glasgow in early November] in time," Mamin said.

He also recalled that in Glasgow, Kazakhstan announced its goal to increase the volume of energy from renewable sources fivefold (from 3% to 15%) by 2030, to raise the potential for carbon sequestration by planting more than 2 bln trees, and to ensure reaching carbon neutrality by 2060.