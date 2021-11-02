Media: Haikou city opens Hainan's first pharmaceutical equipment service base

HAIKOU /China/, November 2. /TASS/. Haikou city, the administrative center of Hainan, announced the opening of the island's first modern pharmaceutical equipment maintenance facility, the Hainan Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, this structure was established by the provincial pharmaceutical control authority in cooperation with the Haikou National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone Committee. The new facility is located within the zone, which is expected to greatly accelerate the development of an advanced healthcare cluster and advanced medical services in Hainan.

After the opening ceremony, the authorities separately organized meetings with pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, and cosmetics companies. Representatives of these organizations expressed their wishes and opinions on government measures concerning the development of new drugs, elimination of hidden risks, and stimulation of intensive industry development.

According to the Chinese government's plan, Hainan is to become a major international health tourism center. In February 2013, the Chinese State Council approved an initiative to form an advanced pharmaceutical cluster on the island. To this end, the Lecheng Innovation Zone was founded in the east of the region. It is just a short car ride away from the site of the annual Boao Asian Forum and is considered to be the island's "medical calling card."

A growing number of modern clinics and sanatoriums is springing up on the island due to the proactive measures taken by the authorities to create a favorable climate for investors in the province. Besides, many multinational pharmaceutical companies show keen interest in Hainan.