Dialogue with China is Russia’s foreign policy priority — upper house speaker

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Strengthening the dialogue with China meets the objectives of ensuring the national security and sustainable socio-economic development of Russia, Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said in a message to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu on the occasion of the National Day of the People's Republic of China.

"Strengthening the dialogue with friendly Beijing is an unconditional foreign policy priority of Moscow, a long-term course that meets the objectives of ensuring national security and sustainable socio-economic development," Matviyenko wrote.

She pointed out that the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are based on long-standing traditions of friendship and trust. "The successful cooperation of our states on current issues of global and regional agendas, including within the framework of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other international associations, serves as an important factor in maintaining international stability and security, strengthening international law and order," the Federation Council Chairperson said.

Matviyenko also stressed that the mutual desire of the people of Russia and China to maintain and develop friendly relations based on the principles of good neighborliness and mutually enriching cooperation remain unchanged, as well as the desire of Russian senators to deepen an open and constructive dialogue with Chinese colleagues.

"The inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the National People's Congress of China ensures the interaction of legislators, including on interregional issues, promotes the implementation of bilateral intergovernmental agreements. I am sure that the seventh meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission, which we will soon hold, like all previous meetings, will be successful and productive for both sides. We hope that close and productive joint work on the issues included in the agenda will open up additional opportunities for inter-parliamentary cooperation," Matviyenko concluded.