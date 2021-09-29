Russia needs to create safe environment on Internet, says security chief

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 29. / TASS /. Russia needs to provide a safe environment for the flow of reliable information on the Internet, this will help to counter the destructive impact that many websites have on people, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"The spread of nationalist ideology, inciting ethnic hatred and separatism on the Internet remains a serious threat. Many websites, as well as social networks, are actively engaged in manipulating people, damaging Russia’s basic moral and cultural norms, religious values, family traditions, inducing teenagers to suicidal behavior, involving them in the criminal subculture," Patrushev stated at a meeting devoted to ensuring national security in Russia’s Far East.

The security council’s chief stressed the need to prevent the spread of extremist ideology on the Internet, by using a broad set of IT tools for the benefit of preserving the cultural, historical, spiritual and moral values of Russians. "It is necessary to create a safe environment for the trafficking of reliable information. Therefore, we need to boost the development of Russia’s stable and secure information and telecommunications infrastructure, high-speed data transmission, domestic TV and radio broadcasting," Patrushev noted.