Amber nugget unearthed in Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, September 27. /TASS/. A 1.5 kg amber nugget found at the Kaliningrad Amber Plant has become the 20th stone weighing over 1 kg unearthed in 2021, said Yulia Mamyrbaeva, the press secretary of the company, on Monday.

"The unique amber stone weighing 1,460.4 grams was found in the Primorsky Open Pit. The nugget combining lemon-colored and honey-colored hues received the name according to tradition - the Loaf," she said.

The nugget was named so because it is similar to a loaf baked in a Russian stove, with a piece cut from it. Furthermore, it was found on the verge of the Orthodox Birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary day traditionally celebrated on September 21 as the harvest festival in Russia, the plant’s spokesperson added.