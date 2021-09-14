Sochi welcomed 5.5 mln tourists since the beginning of 2021 — mayor

KRASNODAR, September 14. /TASS/. About 5.5 mln people have visited the resort city of Sochi since the beginning of 2021, according to the city mayor Alexey Kopaigorodsky.

"As of today we have 5.5 mln tourists who have already visited our city since January 1 of this year," he said.

He added that Sochi learned how to work in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and became the first resort to officially open when foreign resorts were closed, while providing the necessary safety measures.

Earlier, Kopaigorodsky said that the Sochi authorities were ready for the resort city to be visited by over 6.5 mln guests this year.

Sochi is one of the most popular Russian resorts, in 2019 it was visited by 6.2 mln tourists.