Agreement on construction of methanol-fueled vessels signed at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, VTB, VEB.RF Corporation and the ESN Group of companies signed an agreement of intent to build methanol-fueled vessels at Russian shipyards. The document was signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony via a video link.

VEB.RF, the Far East Development Corporation and the Fish Corporation management company signed an agreement on the implementation of an investment project for the integrated development of fish logistics in Russia.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official photo hosting agency of the event.