Russia, Japan ink document on energy development at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. / TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov held a meeting with Japanese Minister of Trade, Economy and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), following which they signed a statement of intent on cooperation in the field of sustainable energy and also addressed bilateral cooperation.

China to use Eastern Economic Forum to boost cooperation with Russian Far East, says envoy

The document stipulates bilateral interaction in terms of the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate, the development of renewable energy sources, the production of hydrogen, gas chemistry products as well as the capture and storage of CO2.

Both ministers head the Russian-Japanese Energy Consulting Council, as part of which a working group on cooperation in the field of hydrogen, ammonia fuel and carbon processing will be established.

Shulginov also invited the Japanese delegation to take part in the Russian Energy Week on October 13-16 as well as the World Energy Congress, which will be held in October 2022 in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.