China to use Eastern Economic Forum to boost cooperation with Russian Far East, says envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities plan to use the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) for boosting trade and economic cooperation with Russia’s Far East, China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"China places great value on the forum’s role as this is a bridge for cooperation in the whole region," he said. "We are ready to work with the Russian Federation for expansion of cooperation on the whole territory of the Far East, contribute to the recovery of the region’s economy, its sustainable development, and recovery after the pandemic," the diplomat noted.

Under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries Beijing and Moscow have formed a reliable, comprehensive strategic partnership, due to which bilateral trade and economic cooperation keeps growing, he added. "Since 2015 when the first EEF was held, the format has become an important platform for the development of international economic cooperation in the Far East," Ambassador concluded.

Zhang Hanhui added that "China is ready to encourage any enterprises that may invest in the Far East, as well as expand bilateral cooperation with Russia in various fields."

"China is ready to encourage any enterprises that may invest in the Far East, expand cooperation in the field of processing and production, in the field of joint resources production, in production of various chemicals, in infrastructure development, the development of agriculture and forestry, transport and customs logistics," he said.

The Chinese diplomat also noted the "considerable prospects" of the cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in the Far East and on a number of other areas.