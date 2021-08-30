Hungary agreed terms of new gas contract — Foreign Minister

VIENNA, August 30. /TASS/. Hungary and Russia reached a new long-term contract on Russian gas supplies to come into force from October 1 of this year, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on his page in Facebook on Monday.

"The new agreement with Gazprom is designed for 15 years with the option of a change in gas procurement volumes in 10 years. Gazprom will supply 4.5 bln cubic meters of natural gas to Hungary annually," he said.

Hungary will purchase gas "at a much more beneficial price then under the contract that will expire," Szijjarto added.

Budapest will start buying gas through Serbia by the year-end, the Hungary’s Foreign Minister said on June 4.