Russian agency notes BRICS, South Asian states demand for cooperation with country’s firms

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) sees the demand for cooperation with Russian companies in BRICS and South Asian states, General Director of the Agency Svetlana Chupsheva told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We see the demand of BRICS and South Asian states for cooperation with Russian companies, Russian technologies on formation of new partnership alliances and new technological solutions, new education standards, the development of joint solutions on <...> key issues related to climate changes, issues of people’s life quality, tackling poverty, supporting demography, urban environment development, issues connected with investment climate development, new digital economy regulation. <...> We are ready for a partnership alliance with other countries," she said.

Moreover, there is a platform on promotion of Russia’s best practices, technological and innovation solutions abroad in the ASI, Chupsheva said, adding that last year only, despite the difficult COVID year, 40 projects entered new markets, became winners of international contests and ratings.