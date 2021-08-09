Russia opens airports for nationals of Bahrain, the Dominican Republic and Moldova

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian government authorized entry through airports for nationals of Bahrain, the Dominican Republic and Moldova. The relevant decree was posted on the official web portal of legal information on Monday.

The document expands the list of countries, whose nationals can again arrive in Russia by air. "Appendix 1 to the said Decree to be complemented with positions of the following content: Bahrain, the Dominican Republic, and Moldova," the decree says.

As reported earlier, Russia is resuming the air traffic with Egyptian resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, and with the Dominican Republic, Moldova and Bahrain. The decision was made by the Russian coronavirus response center.