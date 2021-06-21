Russia has base to create global diamond data platform — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia is going to use its digital customs platform as the way of promoting digital sharing of information regarding Kimberley Process [a multilateral trade regime established in 2003 with the goal of preventing the flow of conflict diamonds — TASS] with key importers of Russian diamonds, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said at the inter-session meeting of working bodies of the Process.

"Russia has the required infrastructure and legislation that will enable implementing of such project, if the Kimberley Process (KP) makes such decision. We are ready to share experience. To this end, Russia intends to use its digital customs platform as the method of promoting digital exchange of information about KP certificates with key countries — importers of Russian diamonds," Moiseev said.