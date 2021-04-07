Zoom restricts use of its software for Russian companies with state assets — university

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Zoom Video Communications has restricted the use of its software for Russian companies with state-owned assets, one of such companies, the Higher School of Economics, said on Tuesday.

"HSE can no longer use its corporate license for Zoom. Zoom Video Communications has imposed unilateral restrictions against Russian companies with state participation," the company’s IT department said.

According to the company, all Russian organizations with state capital are facing this problem, including other higher education facilities. At the same time, individuals can use Zoom software without any restrictions.

The HSE said it had engaged in numerous negotiations with Zoom Video Communications and its exclusive representative in Russia in the past months.

"At present, HSE has been denied services. The digital department continues to engage in negotiations on the issue," the Russian university said. "Zoom’s main market rivals - US-based Microsoft and Cisco Webex continue to provide videoconferencing services to Russian clients without restrictions. It’s hard to make any forecasts."

Meanwhile, the head office of Zoom Video Communications said it was making enquiries regarding the matter.

"This sounds like it [this report] may be based on a communication from one of our sales partner agencies. We are looking into it and will get back to you with a response as soon as we have made enquiries on our side," the company’s press service said, answering to a TASS request for a comment.

Earlier, Russia’s Kommersant daily quoted a March 31 letter to partners from Raytconf, Zoom’s distributor in Russia, as saying that Zoom Video Communications had prohibited selling access to its online conferencing services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States to state-run companies and state agencies. Raytconf Director General Andrei Petrenko confirmed the authenticity of the letter to Kommersant.